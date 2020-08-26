Deadline looms for Island count: Register with the U.S. Census Bureau

(Credit: Jim Colligan)

There is about a month left for Islanders to be fully represented by the governments who have jurisdiction over them.

The deadline to register with the U.S. Census is Sept. 30, according to Councilman Mike Bebon, who has spearheaded the town’s drive to have all residents listed in the 2020 count.

Mr. Bebon has repeated for weeks that registering is critically important, stressing again that Shelter Island’s residents be counted. Federal funding over the next 10 years for the community is based on Census data. Medical care, schools, roads, transportation and more, all receive federal funding based on Census data. The data also determines federal, state and local representation in Legislatures.

Mr. Bebon announced that Census Bureau representatives will be at the Library for an event on Sept. 17, and will be able to register anyone on the spot who attends.

There will also be Census reps at the IGA on Sept. 24 to register Islanders. On both occasions, reps will have tablets to take down information, which takes just a few minutes.

Since the census doesn’t mail forms to Post Office boxes — the only available mail delivery on the Island — Mr. Bebon has advised filing online or over the phone.

There has been confusion about registering if you are a second homeowner. Mr. Bebon made it clear: Second-homeowners, even if they have registered at their primary residence, must register here, since residences have to be counted. Second homeowner Sandra O’Connor said she called the Census Bureau “and got right through” for information and to register.

Online or over-the-phone filing takes about 10 minutes, and only one member of each household is required to submit information. To file online, go to my2020census.gov, and for phone submissions call 844-330-2020 for English speakers and 844-468-2020 for Spanish speakers.