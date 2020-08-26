Duck Race stays in the swim: Support helps keep Chamber afloat

(Credit: Alex Graham photos)

The Ninth Annual Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce Duck Race was held on Sunday, Aug. 23, with the ducks plunging off the bridge by Volunteer Park to float toward the finish line.

In keeping with pandemic guidelines, the race was videotaped earlier with no spectators and shown on Facebook at 3 p.m. Sponsors had purchased numbered ducks in support of the Chamber’s annual scholarship award and general operations.

See below:

https://www.shelterislandchamber.org/duck-race

A total of 165 ducks were sponsored, according to Chamber Secretary and Treasurer Art Williams. “We are grateful given the environment,” he said. “We we received wonderful support.”

Sponsors whose ducks finished in top three positions received a percentage of gross proceeds:

1st place — Linda Eklund, awarded 10%

2nd place — Nanette Lawrenson, awarded 5%

3rd place — Kim Costa, awarded 2.5%