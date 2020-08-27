Still plenty of summer left as events fill the calendar

Fredric Bernstein Design showroom and gallery. (Credit: Courtesy photo)

Enjoy a Friday Night Dialogue from the Library featuring Kyle Marshall discussing his book, “Americana: Farmhouses and Manors of Long Island” on Friday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. Explore historic dwellings from the North Shore to the East End, including Sylvester Manor. Visit silibrary.org to register.

The Design Walk features free open houses at six Island design studios on Saturday, Aug. 29, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Meet artists, enjoy wine and music, with social distancing. A portion of any sales will go to the the Shelter Island Food Pantry. Talks will be featured as follows:

• 9 a.m. Marika’s, 6 S. Ferry Road. “Treasure Finder Talk”

• 10:30 a.m. Fredric Bernstein Design, 36 N. Ferry Rd. “Fine Decor Punk”

• 12 Noon Ram Design, 181 N. Ferry Rd. “Nature in Design”

• 1:30 p.m. Dirt, 184 N. Ferry Rd. “Philosophy of Home”

• 3 p.m. Heiberg Cummings, 183 N. Ferry Rd. “Introducing Dienst + Dotter”

• 4:30 p.m. Patricia McGrath Design, 11 Grand Ave. “Modern Coastal Living”

A rare opportunity to view Island artist Margaret Garrett’s works at her home will be offered on Labor Day weekend. Lemonade will be served and by-appointment viewings on the outdoor porch will be available. Email [email protected] to make a reservation. “19,” her prints commemorating the 19th Amendment securing votes for women, are based on Martha Graham’s choreography as Ms. Garrett interpreted it in woodblocks to produce the prints.