Mashomack Musings: Bluefish blitz

We’ve got the blues. (Credit: Courtesy illustration)

As we creep up on Labor Day, those who love fishing are making plans for Shelter Island’s annual Snapper Derby.

This end-of-summer fishing competition celebrates the bounty of our bays and is a favorite event for many families.

Snappers are actually juvenile bluefish. The Atlantic bluefish is found from Maine to Florida and migrate along the Atlantic coast. Bluefish can grow to be 20-25 inches long and up to 15 pounds.

As the young snappers grow in size, their migratory route also begins to expand. The juveniles tend to stay in bays until they are ready to migrate with the larger bluefish, giving our Snapper Derby participants a chance to catch and release these baby blues.

Bluefish, both young and old, are known to be aggressive feeders. They are carnivorous and typically eat squid, shrimp, crab and smaller fish with their razor-sharp teeth.

As adults, they exhibit a feeding behavior called the “bluefish blitz,” where they form large schools to attack bait fish near the water’s surface.

Bluefish are a favorite for many fishers. They are strong, and are fighters, so it’s a challenge to reel them in. Bluefish have a rich, full flavor best enjoyed fresh. Many people enjoy the strong taste, whether cooked, smoked, or turned into pâté.

Bluefish are currently abundant and are an economically important sportfish. As you reel in blues this season, keep in mind that a healthy bay means better fishing — do your part to protect our waters.