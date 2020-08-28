Postponed: Design Walk moved to Sunday, weather prompts change

Fredric Bernstein Design showroom and gallery. (Credit: Courtesy photo)

The First Annual Shelter Island Design Walk will be held on Sunday, Aug. 30 instead of Saturday.

The threat of inclement weather necessitated the change, since most of the designers were planning to give their presentations in their outdoor spaces to enable safe social distancing. The schedule will be exactly the same:

• 9 to 10 a.m. Marika’s, 6 S. Ferry Rd. “Treasure Finder Talk”

• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Fredric Bernstein Design, 36 N. Ferry Rd. “Fine Decor Punk”

• 12 to 1 p.m. Ram Design, 181 N. Ferry Rd. “Nature in Design”

• 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Dirt, 184 N. Ferry Rd. “Philosophy of Home”

• 3 to 4 p.m. Heiberg Cummings, 183 N. Ferry Rd. “Introducing Dienst+Dotter”

• 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Patricia McGrath Design, 11 Grand Ave. “Modern Coastal Living”

Music, wine and artist meetups will be offered throughout the Walk, which is free and does not require reservations. A portion of proceeds from any sales will be donated to the Shelter island Food Pantry.