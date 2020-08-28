The cheese stands alone: Havens Market vendor of the week

Cheese to please. Consider Barnwell Farm will be at the Farmers Market tomorrow. (Credit: Courtesy photo)

Have you tried Consider Bardwell Farm cheese?

Come to the Havens Farmers Market tomorrow and visit their tent. Russell and Angela Glover started their farm in West Pawlet, Vt. in 2001. They graze cows and goats in rotation to fertilize the soil and support native grasses.

In return, they get delicious milk for the cheeses they make. Once made, the cheese is aged in one of their five cheese caves.

Come taste the difference tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and visit with them and all the other vendors at the History Center on South Ferry Road.