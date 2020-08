Freshest food comes from the Havens Farmers Market. (Credit: Reporter file photo)

From the Shelter Island Historical Society: “Because of the weather, we have rescheduled Havens Farmers Market to tomorrow, Sunday, Aug 30, 2020 at the normal time of 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. If you feel like venturing out in the rain, the Havens Store is open today and tomorrow.”