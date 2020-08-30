Havens Market open today

Cheese to please. Consider Barnwell Farm will be at the Farmers Market today. (Credit: Courtesy photo)

The Farmers Market at the History Center on South Ferry Road is open today, Sunday, Aug. 30 at the normal time of 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The vendor of the week is Consider Bardwell Farm cheese.

Russell and Angela Glover started their farm in West Pawlet, Vt. in 2001. They graze cows and goats in rotation to fertilize the soil and support native grasses.

In return, they get delicious milk for the cheeses they make. Once made, the cheese is aged in one of their five cheese caves.

Come taste the difference today from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and visit with them and all the other vendors at the History Center on South Ferry Road.