Early voting to return to Suffolk County for nine days before Election Day

For the second time in as many years, Suffolk County Board of Elections officials are gearing up to open the polls ahead of Election Day.

Suffolk County has set up 12 polling places for early voting to begin October 24. But as the Reporter has noted in two articles, (see below) there will be no early in-person voting on Shelter Island, the only town on the East End shut out of the opportunity to cast ballots before election day at a polling place.

Polling places for early voting include the Riverhead Senior Center on Shade Tree Lane in Aquebogue; the Southold Senior Center on Pacific Street in Mattituck; Windmill Village on Accobonac Road in East Hampton; and Stony Brook University Southampton Campus on Tuckahoe Road in Southampton.

You can vote at any location in the county, though you will be required to wear a mask and maintain six feet of social distance.

For a complete list of polling places and more information, visit the Board of Elections website.

The dates and times for early voting are:

• Saturday, 10/24: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

• Sunday, 10/25: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

• Monday, 10/26: 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

• Tuesday, 10/27: noon-8 p.m.

• Wednesday, 10/28: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

• Thursday, 10/29: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

• Friday, 10/30: noon-8 p.m.

• Saturday, 10/31: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

• Sunday, 11/1: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

No place on Shelter Island for in-person early voting

BY AMBROSE CLANCY | EDITOR

There’s only one town on the East End where residents, who want to vote early and in-person in November’s general election, must take a boat ride.

You guessed it. And public officials are hopping mad about the Island being shut out of a local, early voting polling place.

The four other East End towns will have early in-person polling places beginning in October, but the Suffolk County Board of Elections will keep the Island’s polls closed until Nov. 3. Cost-cutting is the reason given for the Island without open polls before Election Day

The nearest places to vote early for Islanders are Southampton, Southold or Riverhead, beginning Oct. 24.

This has upset Supervisor Gerry Siller and other officials, not just because it will make it difficult to vote, but that because early voting here had been a success in last October’s primary elections. On the first day of early voting last year, close to 300 people went to the American Legion Hall to cast ballots.

Mr. Siller has sent a letter to the Suffolk County Board of Election (BOE) commissioners to express his opposition to the decision and ask that early voting take place on the Island. He’s also contacted all the elected officials who represent the Island to ask for their help.

In his letter to Anita Katz, the BOE’s Democratic commissioner, and Nick LaLota the Republican commissioner, Mr. Siller wrote: “We have been advised that the ‘expansion’ of the early voting program will actually result in the closing of the one existing early voting location in the Town of Shelter Island. Shelter Island is unique in that it is an isolated location accessible only by ferry. Having no on-Island early voting location will unfairly disenfranchise many of the voters on Shelter Island. Voting will be particularly difficult for the elderly and the infirm. In other towns, the easy access to additional polling places makes consolidating polling locations a reasonable proposition, but the particular characteristics of Shelter Island simply do not fit the ordinary pattern. There needs to be an early voting location on Shelter Island.”

Asked for comment, Congressman Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) responded: “During this unprecedented election year, everyone must work together to ensure Long Islanders have access to exercise their right to vote.”

But joining Mr. Siller in protesting the BOE’s decision were Shelter Island’s state representatives, Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor), State Senator Ken LaValle (R-Port Jefferson), as well as Assemblyman Anthony Palumbo (R-New Suffolk) who sent a letter to the commissioners, making the case for the Island. (Mr. Palumbo is running for a State Senate seat, and if he wins, will represent Shelter Island.)

The representatives wrote: “We respectfully urge the Suffolk County Board of Elections to reinstate this early voting location ahead of the upcoming general election on November 3, 2020 …”

Mr. Thiele, Mr. LaValle and Mr. Palumbo mentioned that in 2019, the Legislature authorized early voting statewide during a nine-day period before any general, primary or special election. Suffolk County’s BOE designated 10 polling places for early voting, with one site in each town.

But that was then, the legislators reminded the BOE: “We find it unacceptable that there is no longer a designated early voting location in the Town of Shelter Island. The exclusion of only Shelter Island is simply discriminatory to its residents and will effectively eliminate the early voting option for many.”

The representative made the case of geography to the BOE, as did Mr. Siller, writing that the Island is “separated from the rest of Long Island, with the mainland, and all other early voting sites, solely accessible by boat. Removing this early voting location will force residents who wish to participate in early voting in the upcoming general election to board a ferry to a polling location in another town. This places an undue burden on residents of Shelter Island, particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic where elderly voters and those in higher-risk categories will face increased risk of exposure if they choose to participate in early voting.”

Brookhaven Town Supervisor Ed Roamine, who once represented the Island in the County Legislature, also went to bat for his former constituents, writing the BOE: “While I certainly understand the financial constraints of the Board of Elections, free and fair elections are the bedrock of our democracy … Having no on-Island early voting location will unfairly disenfranchise many of the voters on Shelter Island.”

Statewide, 256,251 residents voted early last fall, according to data from the State Board of Elections.