School enrollment spikes for 2020-2021

Shelter Island School’s Jennifer Rylott. (Credit: Julie Lane Photo)

Jennifer Rylott, Shelter Island School’s director of pupil personnel, data and instruction, reported at the Board of Education meeting Monday evening that the number of new students enrolled now stands at 50, double the number announced two weeks ago.

The newly enrolled students, many coming for kindergarten, 1st and 2nd grades, bring the total school enrollment to 215. Ms. Rylott also said that more are expected to enroll between now and the start of school on September 10.

Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., said the new students are good news for the school, and plans to provide safe in-person instruction for all grades and will not likely require any changes.

“We welcome them with open arms,” he said.

In other business: Arms were wide open for the new K-12 physical education teacher Kristin Andrejack, whose hiring was approved by the board. Ms. Andrejack, with a degree in educational technology, and experience implementing distance-learning, introduced herself to the school community at Monday night’s meeting.

Mr. Doelger announced an agreement with Dr. Josh Potter, the School District’s physician, to streamline the process for COVID-19 testing, by cutting out the need to see a doctor for a prescription. Under this plan, students and staff of the school can make an appointment to be tested at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital with test results in 24 to 48 hours.