Time to get FIT: Town’s gym set to reopen

The FIT Center will be open soon for members. (Credit: Reporter file photo)

The FIT Center is coming back with a new schedule and rules, according to the town’s Recreation Director Bethany Ortmann.

The town’s gym, located off the school’s gymnasium, will be reopening on Monday, Sept. 14.

“We will be doing a phased re-opening,” Ms. Ortmann said, adding that, to start, the FIT Center will be open only evenings and weekends.

Those days and hours are:

Monday to Friday — 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Saturday — 8 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Sunday — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Starting on Oct. 5, the FIT Center will also be open mornings.

Ms. Ortmann said that members must sign up for time slots and should call or email for a time starting September 8. For safety considerations, Ms. Ortmann said, only five gym members will be allowed in at a time. Members can be in the gym for 45-minute time slots with a 15-minute window to allow for cleaning and switching of groups.

Masks must be worn for the duration of the time members are in the facility and those unable to medically tolerate an acceptable face covering must wear a face shield at all times.

Beginning Sept. 8, members will be asked to email [email protected] or call 631-749-0978, Monday through Friday, between 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to sign up for a time slot. You must receive a confirmation email or a returned call to confirm requested time slots.

Ms. Ortmann asks that members wait outside the facility in their cars until their allotted time frame opens up, and not enter the facility if someone is in the entryway. Only one person should be in the entryway at a time.

Upon entering the facility, members will be required to complete a questionnaire and their temperatures swill be taken.

“Our staff will be out wiping down equipment,” Ms. Ortmann said. “But we ask that you also wipe down equipment thoroughly after each use. If this is not followed, you will be subject to suspension of your membership.”

Memberships will be extended for six months for those who had an active membership at the time the gym closed. No daily passes will be issued.