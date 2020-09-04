Havens Market to stay on into October

This striking painting is for sale at the Havens Store. (Credit: Courtesy image)

The Havens Farmers Market Summer Season ends tomorrow, Saturday, Sept. 5, but there’s good news. The late summer Market continues through Oct. 10.

The best of summer bounty is just starting to hit its stride as fall crops start to grow. Many of your favorite vendors will still be with on site..

Come enjoy the Market tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the History Center on South Ferry Road, and don’t forget to come next weekend too.

Havens Store will be open during the Havens Farmers’ Market on Saturday, Sept. 5 from 9 a.m.to 12:30 p.m.

Now for sale in Havens Store is “Winning at Churchill Downs,” an original oil-on-canvas painting by Islander Diana Malcolmson that captures the thrill, beauty, and speed of the annual Kentucky Derby.

The painting is 48 x 36, framed 51 x 39.

Be sure to stop by and see this magnificent piece. For more information, call Havens Store at 631-749-0025, ext. 5.