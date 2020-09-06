Shelter Island gardens to be featured in tour

(Credit: Tim Purtell)

From Friday, Sept. 11 through Sunday, Sept. 13, the Parrish Art Museum presents its 36th annual Landscape Pleasures horticultural event.

The weekend features self-guided tours of gardens on Shelter Island on Sunday, and an exclusive online moderated discussion by leaders in landscape architecture, including Pamela Burton and Patrick Cullina.

On Friday, Sept. 11 the museum will present an outdoor screening of “Leaning into the Wind—Andy Goldsworthy.”

Tickets to Landscape Pleasures are $200 for Museum Members and $250 for Non-Members, and include access to the online presentations, garden tours and the Friday evening film.