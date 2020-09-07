New tennis courts and school upgrades

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on Sept. 3 at the renovated tennis courts at the school. From left, School Facilities Director Mike Dunning, Athletic Director Todd Gulluscio, Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr, School Superintendent Brian Doelger, Town Councilwoman Amber Brach-Williams and former School Superintendent Allan Gerstenlauer. (Credit: Beverlea Walz)

In the summer of 2019, a team of interested parties got together to plan for new tennis courts at the school. There was no debate on why they came together. The courts, which host tennis players of all ages, including a vibrant pickle ball contingent, were in almost complete disrepair.

The action group that was set up to solve the problem and find financing consisted of then-Superintendent of Schools Allan Gerstenlauer, School Facilities Director Mike Dunning, Police Chief Jim Read, Councilman Jim Colligan and Board of Education President Thomas Graffagnino.

One other essential player soon came on board — Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor). On a visit to the Island, Mr. Thiele assessed the situation at the courts and other areas in the school that needed funds to be upgraded.

The Island’s representative in the Assembly worked to get two $250,000 grants in state aid. According to Mr. Thiele, “Under the State and Municipal Community Projects program, the Legislature is able to provide capital funding for important local projects. The Shelter Island school district has received two such grants since 2016 in the amounts of $250,000 each. One of the capital projects included in these grants was the renovation of the tennis facility at the school. It’s a great example of state and local cooperation. I look forward to doing more in the future.”

The cost of renovating the three courts was $148,000.

Not only will the residents and school students have the pleasure of playing on state-of-the-art court surfaces, but the school plans to use the areas for outdoor teaching when school starts this week.

The community can use the courts when school is not in session, after the school day ends at 2:45 p.m., and on weekends and holidays.

The remaining state funds were put to good use. The school beefed up security by installing cameras and other security infrastructure; renovating bathrooms; putting in new student lockers; and making significant upgrades to the science rooms.

“A special thank you goes to Assemblyman Thiele,” Mr. Colligan said. “He has consistently supported Shelter Island on so many grant applications. Fred is a true friend of the Island.”