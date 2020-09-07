Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Cecilia Mary Kraus

(Credit: Reporter File Photo)



Cecilia Mary Kraus of Shelter Island died in the comfort of her home on Sept. 6, 2020 She was 91 years old.



The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. at The Shelter Island Funeral Home, with a prayer services at 4 p.m.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Church. Father Peter DeSanctis will be the celebrant.

Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Isle R.C. Cemetery.



In lieu flowers, donations to East End Hospice, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978 or New Hope Rising, 64 Old Country Road, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978 would be appreciated.