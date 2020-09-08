Art and STEAM Youth activities are available at the Town Recreation Department. Check out their Take and Make Activity Bags, with instructional video and supplies included.



The Recreation Department has created three different bags to pick up and make at home. Each bag contains supplies, directions and the link to an instructional video. Please note: Depending on the age of your child, some adult help may be needed.



Fee: $10/per bag. You can pay by cash or check when you pick up your bag.

Contact Bethany at [email protected] to purchase a bag.



The Library also has Painting at Home for school age children. On Friday, Sept. 18 at 4 p.m. You can pick up a kit with supplies amd join a Zoom call with Sara Garcia, head of youth services, and others for a fun painting session. Kit quantities are limited so visit silibrary.org to register and reserve yours. Kits will be ready for pickup starting Monday, Sept. 14.



For teens, there will be a virtual movie night on Sept. 25. Voting for the movie will take place via Instagram (or email your suggestions to [email protected]) starting Monday, Sept. 21. Limited to 20 people so reserve your spot via email to [email protected]