(Credit: Reporter file photo)

A statement was released this afternoon by the Shelter Island Country Club: “Unprecedented play over the Labor Day weekend has taken a toll on our greens.

“The course is closed for the rest of today to give the greens a rest and to get them watered.

“There is no Tuesday Twosome league play tonight.

“We will assess the situation Wednesday morning and provide an update.

“Thank you for your patience. ”