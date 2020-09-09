Give a hen a home

Yours for the asking. (Credit: Courtesy photo)

Tired of opening the fridge to find there are no eggs for breakfast? Take charge of the situation and enjoy your very own farm-fresh eggs.

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm’s laying hens are going into retirement and need new homes. At 2-3 years old, their egg laying production starts to decrease. They have been fed a primarily organic diet (with the exception of non-certified organic scratch grains and sunflower seeds) and live outdoors with free range.

They are a breed called Red Star. Some of them are missing feathers due to pecking behavior. These birds are available for pick-up only. Bring your own box or crate. The farm has 70+ available. $5 per bird.

If interested, contact Cristina at [email protected] or 631-379-3965.