Goat Hill golf course closed for another day

By Reporter Staff

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

The Shelter Island Country Club golf course will remain closed today.

In a statement, the club said the closure was necessary because it  would  “allow our greens to fully recover. Nos. 2, 3, 5 and 7 were particularly hard hit” because of unprecedented play over the Labor Day weekend.

“Though they looked better this morning,” the statement continued,  “another day of rest is prudent. We expect to reopen for business Thursday, Sept. 10. Pro shop hours are 9-5 weekdays and 8-5 weekends and holidays.”

