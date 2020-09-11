A booth at the Havens Farmers’ Market where food waste can go

(Credti: Courtesy photo)

Did you know you can bring your compost to the Havens Farmers Market each Saturday?

The town’s Green Options Committee is teaming up with Island Time Farm to help turn your kitchen waste into beautiful soil. You can drop off vegetable, fruit, meat, fish and bone scraps at the Green Options booth.

Just be sure there are no food stickers, yard waste or heavily processed foods.

The Market is staying open Saturdays through Oct. 10, and the Havens Store will be open during market hours.

Alice’s Fish Market will have the fresh catch of the day.

Consider Bardwell Farm will slice their Vermont-made artisanal cheeses.

Even Concepts will offer beautiful, handmade towels.

Wölffer Estate will bring locally produced wine.

Lora Lomuscio and K Gallery will have their Island art with them.

Mushroom NYC will bring their North Fork mushrooms. Simply Nicki will bring her delectable nut butters.

Island Time Farm, Wesnofske, KK’s the Farm and Goodale will all offer the best of East End produce, flowers, and dairy. Not to mention The Perfect Pickle.

Come see all the Market vendors tomorrow between 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the History Center on South Ferry Road.