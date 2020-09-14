Town Board meeting notes

The public meeting room of Town Hall. (Credit: Beverlea Walz)

At its regular meeting Sept. 11, the Town Board:

• Appointed Mark Keerans as a maintenance mechanic for the Residential Repair Program for the year 2020 at the rate of $23 per hour

• Authorized an agreement between the town and the Cornell Cooperative Extension to restock town waters in the shellfish seeding program. The board authorized spending $7,500 for shellfish to be delivered by Nov. 30

• Authorized Highway Superintendent Brian Sherman to award a contract to Shelter Island Mechanical, which made the lowest responsible bid, for $22,000 to install air conditioning at the American Legion Hall

• Accepted a reimbursement check from New York State of $14,576.51 for COVID-related issues for Police Department overtime and equipment.