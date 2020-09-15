Running the ‘Boston Marathon’ on the Island

Dan Lockhart completes his marathon on Monday, beaking the tape for a great cause. (Credit: Sheila Kromas photo)

On Monday, Dan Lockhart ran the Boston Marathon — on Shelter Island. You read that correctly.

Mr. Lockhart, the assistant golf professional at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club (GBCC), ran a “virtual” Boston Marathon on the Island — the actual race was canceled because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic — charting a 25.6 mile course around the Island.

Starting at the Cobbets Lane and Manhasset Road intersection at about 9 a.m., Mr. Lockhart finished his 26.2 mile marathon near the third green of GBCC’s course at about 1 p.m.

He wasn’t running just to keep fit, or for love of the sport, but for a higher purpose. He was part of the Dana-Farber Marathon charity team that was slated to run the Boston Marathon as a fundraiser for the Boston-based nonprofit cancer research and treatment institution. When the legendary race was canceled, Mr. Lockhart decided to bring it home.

His effort was also personal, he said. The race was dedicated his daughter, Emma, “and her perseverance and bravery that enabled her to win her battle against childhood leukemia recently. During Emma’s journey we learned that we were not alone and there are so many people, young and old, who have received the bad news of a cancer diagnosis. I’m proud to support Dana-Farber, The Jimmy Fund, and the entire cancer-fighting community that stretches worldwide.”

Family, friends, GBCC members and others pledged more than $25,000 to support the work of Dana-Farber.