Census Awareness Day Thursday at Library

(Credit: Jim Colligan)

Stop by the Library this Thursday, Sept. 17 when the Suffolk Cooperative Library System’s SLED bus will be in the parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to assist Island residents in filling out the Census online.

Those who visit the bus will have a chance to win a $100 IGA gift card.

Shelter Island has a very low response rate for this year’s Census and the deadline is Sept. 30.

Two representatives from the Census will be on hand to answer questions.

The Census affects how much money our community receives, impacts plans for the future and determines our representation in government.

Second homeowners should respond as well, since the Census needs to count houses.