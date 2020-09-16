Shelter Island Reporter obituary: James “Jim” F. Gibbs

(Credit: Reporter File Photo)

James “Jim” F. Gibbs of Shelter Island died at home on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. He was 89 years old.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 20 from 3-6 P.M. at the DeFriest-Grattan Shelter Island Funeral Home, 23 West Neck Road, Shelter Island, New York 11964.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday morning, September 21 at 10:30 A.M. at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Church on Shelter Island, officiated by Father Peter DeSanctis.

Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Cemetery.