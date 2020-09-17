Guest Column: Giving thanks for a ‘Silver Lining’

Councilman Jim Colligan. (Julie Lane photo)

The last six months have proven to be challenging and sometimes devastating to so many people worldwide, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 26 million people globally have been infected, including over 6 million Americans, resulting in over 190,000 deaths. Life as we once knew it has changed for everyone and the challenges continue into the fall and winter of 2020.

But behind every dark time in our history, there are good stories that need to be told and shared, with the hope of lifting all our spirits. Here on Shelter Island, there have been so many good stories to be told, including the dozens and dozens of Islanders who have stepped up and volunteered their time to help. This includes those who are seasonal residents and those who are first time renters.

But it has been my fortune to meet and work with an exceptional group of health care professionals who formed the Shelter Island Health and Wellness Alliance back in the spring of 2020.

Both Laurie Fanelli, our Senior Center Services Coordinator and Lucille Buergers, our Town’s part-time Social Worker, possess strong background training in areas of mental health, counseling, crisis intervention and community outreach. Needless to say, during COVID-19, their plates have been very full and the demand for their services has continued to grow.

Fortunately, there was help in the wings, as Dr. Ryan Sultan, a teaching and research physician at New York-Presbyterian Hospital and Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, who spent most of his summers growing up on Shelter Island, stepped forward.

He was joined by Nancy Green, a retired clinical social worker with over 40 years of experience and Bonnie Berman Stockwell, who holds a Masters of Social Work degree, specializing in hospice and palliative care.

Finally, Jessica Colas, a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner who specializes in Entheogens, and the mother of three children, has offered her insights and guidance to the group. It is a dynamic team of experienced professionals that have bonded and become friends. My “Silver Lining” lies here with this amazing group of talented people.

Both Ryan and Nancy have written numerous articles beginning in early April and continuing into the summer. Most of these articles centered around coping skills and learning to make the necessary adjustments in life as parents, grandparents and youngsters, during a time that has produced significant stress for families.

Both Laurie and Lucille, as well as our Island Police Department, know firsthand that there has been a major increase in number of people here on the island who are suffering from loneliness, anxiety and depression.

Our Senior Center recognized early on that the symptoms of stress escalated in senior households. Seniors were told to isolate themselves, not to travel, wear a mask and not to leave home. Many seniors did not own a computer and could not communicate with their families other than by telephone. Negative psychological symptoms including confusion, anxiety, infection fears, frustration and boredom ensued.

During the same time mental health professionals, recent arrivals to the Island, began calling the Center to volunteer their services. Soon after, the Office of Senior Services created a group of these workers, into a program, “Caring for the Caregivers.” The goal was to reach out to the caregivers of the seniors (hired aides, family members and/or friends), assess their needs and ability to cope in order to support the caregiver and the senior during this very difficult time.

As the mental health team evolved, so did the supportive programs. The Health and Wellness Alliance has gained additional support from Heidi MacAlpine, an Occupational Therapist from Touro College and Suffolk Community College who, along with her students, offered to assist with specific programs that may be needed here on Shelter Island for a variety of age groups.

During the summer, the group reached out to the talented Tom Junod, who in the late 90’s working for Esquire Magazine, researched a story about Mr. Rogers. By the time the story was told, Tom and Fred Rogers had become good friends. The group then contacted Robert Lipsyte, better known as the “Codger” to us on Shelter Island, to create a program through our library, where he interviewed Tom Junod. The focus of the interview was about the kindness that Fred Rogers exemplified. This relationship between Tom and Fred became the basis of the movie, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” The group wanted to know what Mr. Rogers would say if he were still alive about coping with life in the middle of a pandemic. A special thank-you to both Tom Junod and Bob Lipsyte for a wonderful program that shared the words and feelings reflected in the life of Mr. Fred Rogers.

The group has supported the leadership of our local students during and after the protest for racial inequality. It was instrumental in the program that was recently aired honoring the 57th anniversary of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King speech, “I Have A Dream.” The group felt that it was extremely important to continue the momentum created during the demonstration held in June. For those that viewed the 90-minute program aired on Channel 22, it challenged our community to listen, learn and be part of an ongoing discussion on how to move forward and embrace diversity here on Shelter Island. It was co-sponsored by the Island Library under the very fine direction of Terry Lucas.

The group continues to reach out to the Shelter Island School and Dr. Doelger and his staff, lending support to help students regain their confidence and coping skills during a very difficult time in their lives. The group recognizes that the school has a plan that addresses the social and emotional needs of all their students and will be working hard to regain a sense of normalcy during the next few months. The Alliance offers their encouragement and support to both the students and their parents, as well as the staff.

Finally, it has been my privilege to work with Laurie, Lucille, Ryan, Bonnie, Nancy, Jessica and others for the past 5-6 months. On behalf of the Town of Shelter Island, I want to thank you all for your help, guidance and support, as well as the programs that you have made available to our community. You are truly that “Silver Lining” for all of us.

Jim Colligan is a councilman on the Shelter Island Town Board.