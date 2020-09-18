COVID-19 school report card goes live

(Credit: courtesy illustration)

A dashboard that tracks the number of COVID-19 cases at each school in New York went live earlier this week.

The COVID-19 Report Card published by the State Department of Health is a searchable database that shows the total of students, teachers and staff on-site who have tested positive. Gov. Andrew Cuomo had previously said when announcing the dashboard the data would be submitted from the school districts, with additional information on testing from health departments and testing laboratories.

As of Thursday, the Greenport School District was the only local district that did not show any data listed. The data for every other district was current as of Sept. 16.

There was no positive cases reported at any of the local school districts, as of the Sept. 16 data.

An inquiry sent to Greenport Superintendent Marlon Small Thursday on the status of the district’s reporting was not returned.

Earlier this month, the Southold School District pushed back the start date for in-person instruction after two employees had tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in a quarantine for fellow staff members.

There were 72 new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County reported on Thursday for the prior 24 hours. A total of 896 positive cases were reported over the same time period for New York, for a positive rate of .98%. There were 1.1% of positive tests for Long Island and .9% for Suffolk County.