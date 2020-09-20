Vigil in the Center tonight for RBG

Shelter Island Justice Court

A candlelight vigil has been organized by several Islanders for tonight at 8 p.m. in front of the Shelter Island Justice Hall court building in the Center to remember Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Appointed to the Supreme Court in 1993 by President Bill Clinton, Justice Ginsburg is remembered as a fierce champion of gender equality. She died Friday of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer. She was 87 years old.

Other vigils have occurred across the East End and the country in her memory.

Her death is also sparking momentum among voters just weeks ahead of the presidential election.

All are invited to tonight’s vigil at Justice Hall.