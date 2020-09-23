Library hosts League of Women Voters for registration drive
A table was set up at the Shelter Island Public Library by The League of Women Voters of the Hamptons, Shelter Island and the North Fork from 2 to 5 p.m. yesterday in a voter registration drive.
At the tables, League members distributed and answered questions about: voter registration forms — the deadline is Oct. 9 — and absentee ballot applications — the application deadline is Oct. 27, while the mail-in postmark deadline is Nov. 3.
Jocelyn Ozolins, head of reference for the Library, reported that six people registered to vote and five absentee ballots applications were handed out.