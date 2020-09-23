Library hosts League of Women Voters for registration drive

The voting registration express — or Jeep — rolled into town and set up at the Library Tuesday. (Credit: Courtesy photo)

A table was set up at the Shelter Island Public Library by The League of Women Voters of the Hamptons, Shelter Island and the North Fork from 2 to 5 p.m. yesterday in a voter registration drive.

At the tables, League members distributed and answered questions about: voter registration forms — the deadline is Oct. 9 — and absentee ballot applications — the application deadline is Oct. 27, while the mail-in postmark deadline is Nov. 3.

Rashad Crew and Katherine Crew stopped by for information from League member Valerie Levenstein.

Jocelyn Ozolins, head of reference for the Library, reported that six people registered to vote and five absentee ballots applications were handed out.