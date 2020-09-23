Shelter Island Police Department blotter

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Summonses

Joseph R. Siegelbaum of Vero Beach, Fla. was driving on St. Mary’s Road on Sept. 19 when he was ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign.

On Sept. 21, Luciana M. Silveira of Southampton was stopped by police and given two summonses on North Ferry Road for operating a vehicle while the registration was suspended/revoked and for driving without insurance.

Police conducted 16 traffic stops and distracted driving enforcement on Sept. 15, 16, 17, 19 and 21 in the Center, the Heights, Menantic and West Neck, resulting in 12 warnings and three tickets.

Other reports

A driver on a South Ferry boat failed to pay for ferriage and was reported headed north on South Ferry Road on Sept. 15. He was located, said he was looking for an ATM and intended to return to pay the fare. He was followed back to the ferry where payment was made.

An anonymous caller reported a boat broken loose from its mooring in a Silver Beach lagoon on Sept. 15. The responding officer located the owner who said he would take care of it immediately. There was no damage to the owner’s boat or other adjacent boats.

Police received a complaint on Sept. 16 about a loud party in Hay Beach. An officer was unable to respond due to another call but no further calls were received after the initial complaint.

In response to a call from the Sag Harbor Police Department on the 16th, a police marine unit joined in a search for a kayaker last seen near Mashomack Point. The shoreline was also checked with negative results.

Also on the 16th, a caller said there was an accident in front of her Center residence. She spoke to the operator of a moped who said he had lost control of it while trying to avoid hitting a deer but was not hurt. He then got back on the moped and left. An officer found no property damage as a result of the accident. The area was searched for the rider with negative results.

On Sept. 17, a caller reported markings on the tennis courts in the Center caused by skateboarding. The ratcheting system on one of the nets was also broken. The school superintendent will be contacted and will advise the Police Department if the school wants to pursue charges for criminal mischief.

Following one complaint on Sept. 17 and two patrols on the 19th, police conducted three Environmental Conservation Law checks in Silver Beach and Hay Beach. A total of 17 people were fishing at the two locations but no violations or the taking of undersized fish were noted.

Also on the 17th, an anonymous caller reported loud music at a party in Menantic. An officer located the source and advised the people involved to lower the music and their voices.

A caller asked police for information about holding an end-of-year party at Wades Beach for about 25 people. An officer described the regulations concerning campfires and other restrictions. The caller said there would be no tents or music and that those attending would practice social distancing.

Police opened an investigation into drugs on Sept. 18, and a prior domestic dispute was documented.

A call came into headquarters about a person trespassing on a dock in Silver Beach on Sept. 19. An officer and a bay constable responded. The person said he was trying to remove his fishing gear that had gotten stuck on the caller’s dock. The owner said he did not want to press charges; the man was warned not to trespass on private property.

Also on the 19th, police were notified that a kayak was adrift in Shelter Island Sound. The kayak was retrieved and returned to the owner’s residence. Officers responded to a report of gunshots in South Ferry Hills. They located a group of people on the beach and several pre-lit lanterns in the sky. The people were advised to stop all activities including the lanterns and fireworks and complied without incident.

A confidential investigation related to a prior assault was opened on Sept. 20. While on patrol on that day, a bay constable saw a small group of people above the mean high water line south of Bootleggers Alley. They were advised to relocate. An ECL check was also conducted of other fishermen in the area and no violations were noted.

Also on the 20th, police investigated a report from a Heights resident who said he had noticed several items missing from his home. He did not wish to pursue charges but asked the police to contact the suspect and ask that the items be returned.

On Sept. 21, a South Ferry Hills resident reported that a political sign was missing from in front of her home.

A caller told police on the 21st that many drivers were speeding on Winthrop Road, particularly on the weekends, and requested an extra patrol of the area.

Among other incidents, police responded to a disabled vehicle call, attended training, assisted three residents in their homes, unlocked a vehicle with the keys inside, conducted a well-being check, handled four lost and found cases and performed court duty,

Alarms

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to two fire alarms on Ram Island and the Heights on Sept. 15 and 16 respectively. The first was a false alarm; the second was activated when carpenters, who were drilling, accidentally cut an electrical line to the security system.

A panic alarm was set off in Longview on Sept. 16 when the owner accidentally pressed a pendant alarm button.

A residential alarm on Ram Island was activated on Sept. 17 as a result of a system malfunction.

Animal incidents

An animal control officer (ACO) responded to a dog-at-large call in Hay Beach, captured the dog and returned it to its owner. Two loose dogs in Cartwright were reported; one was reunited with its owner prior to the ACO’s arrival; the owner of the second was identified by the dog’s microchip.

Two dogs at large were reported in the Heights. One was retrieved without police assistance, the other was returned to its owner.

A caller reported that a chipmunk was trapped in a window well at a Center home. The chipmunk was able to escape on its own. An ACO searched for a sick raccoon in the Heights but was unable to locate it. An injured bird was reported in Silver Beach.

A caller reported a snapping turtle in a Menantic swimming pool. The ACO relocated the turtle to a nearby pond.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported five people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Sept. 15, 16, 17, 19 and 21.