Golf by the light of the moon

Two intrepid night golfers, or ‘Midnight Madness,’ from two years ago. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi photo)

Glow balls flying through the night. Golf carts guided by flashlight. Flagsticks ablaze in neon.

Sounds a little spooky, but it’s just a bunch of daring duos who will play golf in the dark during Shelter Island Country Club’s Midnight Madness tournament Friday, Oct. 2.

Golfers should check in at 6 p.m. with tee off at approximately 6:30 p.m. Please bring your own flashlights.

Hopefully the skies will be clear enough to let the full moon shine unhindered.

Spaces are limited so sign up quickly at the pro shop or emailing [email protected] Cost is $20 for members and $40 for non-members. Be sure to indicate whether you will need a motorized cart.

Closing membership meeting, elections

Members are encouraged to attend the club’s season-closing membership meeting at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 at the clubhouse. Trustees will review the club’s financial outlook, summarize the accomplishments of the year and forecast things to come.

Elections for three trustee positions will also be held.

If you are interested in running for the board, or would like to nominate someone, please send an email to [email protected] Absentee ballots will be available at the pro shop. You can request one by mail by emailing [email protected]

Boo hoo! The party’s over

SICC’s plans to host a second annual Halloween party fell victim to the pandemic this year, sadly. But we hold out hopes for a healthier situation for ghouls and goblins next year.

Other updates

The Flying Goat restaurant will close after Columbus Day weekend. The pro shop will close Nov. 2 for cart and club rentals. Play will continue on the honor system as is our tradition. Non-members are asked to deposit a $10 greens fee in the blue box or in the slot by the pro shop window.