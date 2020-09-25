Island Musicians at Havens Farmers Market tomorrow

Tom Hashagen and Lisa Shaw. (Reporter file photo)

Tom Hashagen and Lisa Shaw live on Shelter Island and have been playing music together for over three decades.

They play interesting interpretations of classic standards from blues, bluegrass, rock and jazz genres. Tom and Lisa also dig deeper, playing B-sides you won’t hear that often.

This week they will be joined at the Havens Farmers Market by bass player Doug Broder.

The Market, at the History Center on South Ferry Road, runs from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tom, Lisa and Doug will start playing after their morning coffee.

Don’t forget to bring your compost this week. The Green Options Committee is teaming up with Island Time Farm to turn your food scraps into beautiful soil. Drop off your kitchen scraps at the Green Options tent.