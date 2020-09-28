Tournament at Goat Hill set for severely injured Islander

The Shelter Island Country Club’s clubhouse. (Credit: Julie Lane)

Shelter Island Country Club (SICC) is devoting Saturday, Oct. 17 to a nine-hole tournament to benefit former South Ferry captain Alex Cannon who was seriously injured last fall. Rain date is Sunday, Oct. 18.

Mr. Cannon, who does not have health insurance, remains hospitalized in Queens, paralyzed from the shoulders down, after falling from a roof last November. Over the last 11 months, he has undergone numerous surgeries, suffered several strokes and infections, and needs the help of a ventilator to breathe. A full recovery is uncertain.

“While we have all been impacted in negative ways by the COVID-19 pandemic, we did not want Alex’s situation to be forgotten,” said SICC President Gordon Cantley. “This is what we do as Shelter Islanders. We look out for each other. We never turn our backs on those who are in dire straits.”

One hundred percent of tournament proceeds will be directed to Cannon’s Supplemental Trust Fund to pay for medical needs and equipment once he can return home to Shelter Island.

If you can’t play in the Scramble but would like to contribute to SICC’s effort, please make your check out to Shelter Island Municipal Golf Course, Inc. and put Cannon Benefit in the memo line. Mail to SICC, PO Box 853, Shelter Island Heights, NY 11965.

The tournament features a two-person Scramble format. Cost is a $100 donation per golfer and includes cart, refreshments, and five free raffle tickets for prizes donated by generous Island businesses. Prizes include gift certificates from Shelter Island Ace Hardware, Bliss’ Department Store, Piccozzi’s, Shelter Island Wine & Spirits, Isola, All Dogged Up, Kilb’s Farm Stand, Commander Cody’s, Eagle Deli, Stars Cafe, Maria’s Kitchen, 18 Bay, Ellie’s Country Store, Vine Street, Slice, Gardiner’s Bay Country Club and many more to come. Also on the roster of prizes are a one-year free membership to SICC and one year of free cart rentals or cart storage. Players can also purchase mulligans (limit two) for $5 each.

Raffle tickets are $5 each or five for $20. They are available to all and can be purchased in advance at the pro shop and on the day of the event. You need not be present to win.

SICC’s historic nine-hole course will be closed to general public play until 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 17 to accommodate as many golfers as possible for the Scramble. Golfers participating in the benefit tournament can form their own teams and can play at a time convenient for them by reserving a tee time.

Sign up at the pro shop or call 631-749-0416 to make a tee time. All teams must have tee times to ensure pace of play and rental cart availability. Tee times are available beginning at 8 a.m. through 2 p.m.

Team scores will be posted at the clubhouse as cards are returned. Team and raffle winners will be announced at 4:30 p.m. the day of the tournament.

“Let’s make this tournament a block-buster for Alex, and have some fun in the process,” Mr. Cantley said.