Fishing fundraiser reels in bucks for Eastern Long Island Hospital Foundation

Team Fin-Attic of Duryea’s won 1st and 3rd place for striped bass 1st place for bluefish. (Credit: Stony Brook ELIH)

Fish were caught and money was raised.

It was all to benefit the Eastern Long Island Hospital Foundation, which raised nearly $45,000 from its second annual Fall Striper Showdown Fishing Tournament to benefit Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital. Twenty-three boats participated in the tournament Saturday at Port of Egypt Marine in Southold.

The tournament is the brainchild of Dave Basile of Shelter Island, who has worked closely with the ELIH Foundation since the event’s inception.

“Congratulations to our winning

anglers, and many thanks to everyone who came together to support the 2020 Striper Showdown,” said Mr. Basile, who joined the ELIH Foundation Board of Directors in June. “We couldn’t have done it without you, and we look forward to seeing you again next year.”

Paul Connor, chief administrative officer at SBELIH, said: “We are incredibly grateful for Dave’s dedication to making this event an annual success. The generosity exhibited by the event organizers, sponsors, and participants is a shining example of the community support on which our hospital was built.”

To learn more about the fishing tournament, the ELIH Foundation or Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital, visit elih.stonybrookmedicine.edu.

Bob Liepa is the sports editor for Times Review Media Group, where he has worked since 1992. Raised in East Meadow, the Long Island native has won both Writer and Sportswriter of the Year from the New York State Press Association.