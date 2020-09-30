Fitness programs return to Youth Center

It will soon be this time of year at the Shelter Island Youth Center. (Credit: Reporter file photo)

This week, Shelter Island Recreation is starting up a program offering fun, games and activities after school.

Sneakers are needed for active games. Children will be picked up by a recreation aide after school and brought over to the Youth Center. There is no need for a parent/guardian to be present. All students must be picked up at 5 p.m, at the Center, which will not provide supervision after 5 p.m. You must register for this program ahead of time. No day of drop off will be allowed. Visit shelterislandtown.us/recreation to register.

LOCATION: Shelter Island Youth Center

GRADES: Pre-K (4 years old) – 4th

INSTRUCTOR: SIRec Staff

DAYS: Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday

DATES: Sept. 29, 2020 — June 25, 2021. No program during school holidays, superintendent conferences and half days.

TIMES: 2:45 to 5: p.m.

FEES: $10 Per child/per day

Popular adult exercise programs will also be available this fall:

Yoga with Dawn: Thursday’s at 8 a.m. Sunday’s at 8 a.m. at the Fiske Field basketball courts.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday and Saturday at 8 a.m. at Fiske Field basketball courts .

Online programs:

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturday at 9 a.m. Email Susan at [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. Email Susan at [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.