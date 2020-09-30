Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Christopher Bauer Armstrong

(Credit: Reporter File Photo)

Christopher Bauer Armstrong, beloved brother and “favorite” uncle and cousin, passed away in Riverhead on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, from complications of COVID pneumonia.

Chris was born in Syracuse, N.Y. on April 4, 1954.

Chris was predeceased by his dearest Mom, Nancy Hansel Armstrong, his Pop, Frederick A. Armstrong and sister, Judith A. Gable. He is survived by four siblings: Frances Arnold (Tom), Sarah “Sep” Thieringer (Charlie), Michael Armstrong (Marian) and Peter Armstrong (Leslee), along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews of his close-knit family including Aunt “B” and Uncle JP.

Chris, affectionately known as “Leroy,” had a gentle heart and a warm smile, his family recalled. Leroy was the life of the party at family gatherings. He loved music and had a treasure trove of CD’s in his collection.

Leroy played the drums and was constantly tapping out the beat to whatever tune was playing. He was a sports enthusiast and a walking encyclopedia for sports trivia with a love for the San Diego Chargers, and Padres as well as the Yankees and Mets. He loved to bowl with his friends from Barnes Road and participated in the Special Olympics. Although Leroy was only a novice fisherman, he took great pleasure in catching the largest fish during the annual cousins’ weekend at Lake Champlain, earning a spot for his name on the coveted “Hat.”

Chris was an inspiration to us all and he will be sorely missed.

The family gratefully acknowledges the years of caring and compassion for Chris during his time living with IGHL and involvement at AHRC where Chris worked for more than 30 years.

Donations will be appreciated to IGHL, 221 N. Sunrise Service Road, Manorville, N.Y. 11949.

A memorial is planned on Shelter Island at a date to be determined.