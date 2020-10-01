Trivia, Tai Chi and more October events offered by library

The trivia master Bob DeStefano (Credit: Reporter File Photo)

Bob is back!

One of the Library’s most popular events, Trivia Happy Hour with Bob DeStefano as emcee, returns on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 5 p.m. as contestants compete for fun and bragging rights.

The Shelter Island Book Club meets virtually on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 5 p.m. to discuss Anne Tyler’s “Redhead by the Side of the Road.” It’s the story of Micah Mortimer’s carefully organized life thrown off-kilter when his woman friend tells him she’s facing eviction and a teenager shows up claiming to be his son. Told with Ms. Tyler’s signature wit, this is a funny, compassionate story about seeing the world through new eyes.

Skirting the rules: reinvention for women 50+ is a self-discovery workshop led by Deborah Burns on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 11 a.m. Attendees will take an assessment before the event and bring the results to the session. For more information, go to skirtingtherules.com. An immersive game, collective discussion and more tools will be offered to help women unleash their potential.

Tai Chi is offered by instructor Denise Gillies on Wednesdays from 5 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 7, 14, 21, 28 and Nov. 4 and 18. An ancient Chinese practice often called moving meditation, its easy-to-follow fluid movements will improve balance, flexibility, concentration and vitality.

All these programs will be offered online. Register by going to silibrary.org and scrolling down to the Calendar of Events. Please register for all programs at least 30 minutes before the program to receive the link to attend. For any programming questions, email [email protected]

October events offered by library