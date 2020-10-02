Shelter Island Reporter editorial: Marie Mazzeo

(Credit: Reporter File Photo)



In loving memory of Marie Mazzeo (1928-2020) wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, guidance counselor, professor and director.



Marie touched many lives with her inspiration and guidance. Beloved wife of the late Anthony. Loving mother of Walter (Audrey), Raymond (Debbie), cherished grandmother of Christina (Anthony), Andrew, Craig, and Luke, and further blessed with great-grandchildren Joseph and Christopher.



Marie, a founding member of the Shelter Island Educational Foundation also invested time and effort in key projects of Our Lady of the Isle. Marie will be missed dearly.



The family received friends on Monday, Sept. 28 at The Shelter Island Funeral Home.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated on Tuesday morning, Sept. 29th at Our Lady of the Isle, officiated by Father Peter DeSanctis. Interment followed at The Cemetery of the Holy Rood in Westbury.