Call for artists of all levels: 10 X 10 show to benefit causes

A previous 10 x 10 art show. (Credit: Courtesy photo)

In these unprecedented times, why not channel your feelings — joy, turmoil, angst, hope — into a work of art for a good cause?

Island artists of all levels of experience and working in any medium are invited to take part in a local art event.

VSOP Projects has announced the 15th Annual 10 x 10 = 100 Art Show & Sale at their gallery in Greenport. Proceeds from this annual community fundraising event will benefit three important local organizations: the North Fork Environmental Council, Peconic Public Broadcasting (WLIW), and CAST Southold Town.

Pick up a complimentary 10 x 10 inch panel for your work at VSOP Projects, 311 Front Street, Greenport Village, from noon to 5 on the following dates: Oct. 9, 10, 11, Nov. 6, 7, 8. Completed works may be dropped back off at the gallery with a completed entry form on Nov. 13, 14, 20, 21, 27 and 28.

The exhibition will be available to preview on Friday, Dec. 4, from 6 to 9 p.m. The 10 x 10 = 100 Art Show & Sale will open on Saturday, Dec. 5, promptly at 6 p.m.

All works in the 10 x 10 will be sold for $100 each; the artist will receive 25%, 65% will be donated to the North Fork Environmental Council and WLIW, and 10% will be retained by the gallery.

This year, the gallery will inaugurate the 20 x 20 = 400 Invitational to benefit CAST. Ten artists will be invited to create a 20 x 20 inch artwork, and each will be sold for $400. Proceeds from the sale of these works will be donated to CAST Southold Town, an organization that provides vital necessities and promotes self-sufficiency for Southold Town residents in need.

The 10 x 10 = 100 Art Show & Sale was founded in 2005 by Amy Worth at The South Street Gallery in Greenport. The very popular holiday-time show ran there annually until 2018, when it was passed to VSOP Projects’ owner and director Jonathan Weiskopf. “At this time of increased need in our community,” Mr. Weiskopf said, “it is my honor and responsibility to use my platform as a vehicle to contribute to important local causes.”