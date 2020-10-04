Islanders urged to give blood in Greenport: Drive set for Oct. 13

(Courtesy illustration)

They’re calling it “A pint for a pint” and it’s the latest area blood drive, to be held Tuesday, Oct. 13 from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Greenport American Legion Post on Third Street.

Judy Meringer, personal secretary to Supervisor Gerry Siller and coordinator of on-Island blood drives, hopes Islanders will participate during a time when blood needs are critical.

All blood donors 21 and older will receive a voucher for one free pint from Greenport Brewery while those under the age of 21 will receive a McDonald’s food voucher.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome, Ms. Meringer said. Everyone must maintain social distancing and wear masks under Greenport Village requirements.

Donors must bring a photo ID. Every donor must weigh at least 110 pounds and not have had a tattoo in the past 12 months.

Those eligible to give blood must be between the ages of 16 and 75. But those who are 75 or older, if they have not given blood since turning 75, must have a doctor’s note approving their donation.

To make an appointment visit nybc.org or call 646-739-1827.