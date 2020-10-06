Island artist’s work on display in museum show in Huntington

One of Janet Culbertson’s pieces that will be on display. (Courtesy photo)

Island artist Janet Culbertson will have two recent works included in the Heckscher Museum’s Long Island Biennial. Highly regarded and widely exhibited, Ms. Culbertson is known as an artist and activist who does not shy away from difficult or controversial subjects. Her two works in the Biennial reflect the pain and loss from the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The exhibit will run from Oct. 17, 2020 through Jan. 10, 2021. Fifty-two artists will be represented by 100 works of art.

The Heckscher Museum of Art’s Long Island Biennial is a juried exhibition featuring work by contemporary artists from Suffolk and Nassau Counties. The exhibition offers Long Island’s artists an opportunity to show their work to a broad public, deepening the connections between artists and the communities in which they live.

Inaugurated in 2010, the Long Island Biennial has been ongoing for 10 years. The 2020 exhibition is the 6th edition of the juried show.

Tickets can be booked online at heckscher.org or call 631-380-3230. The Heckscher Museum of Art is located at 2 Prime Avenue in Huntington.