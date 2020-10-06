William G. Dickerson

William “Bill” G. Dickerson, a lifelong resident of Shelter Island, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, Oct. 5. He was 97.

Bill was born on Shelter Island on July 21, 1923, to Frances H. and William E. Dickerson. He graduated from Shelter Island High School, where he played baseball and basketball.

During World War II, he served with the 731st Field Artillery, 3rd Army under General Patton. His artillery unit helped to open up a road leading to Bastogne, enabling the encircled GIs there to be relieved. He was injured on Jan. 27, 1945 and was awarded the Purple Heart.

After completing his service, he attended electrical school in New York City. He and his father were owners of Dickerson Electric, where he worked until his retirement.

Bill was a member of Gardiner’s Bay Country Club where he was club champion seven times and senior champion seven times.

Family members said he was particularly proud to have scored seven holes in one.

He was a member of the American Legion and the Center Fire Department.

He was predeceased by his wife, Beatrice, and sister, Dorothy. He is survived by his children, Glen Seeley (Bob) of Fairfax, Virginia, Steven Dickerson (Laura) of Shelter Island, and Lauren Dickerson, of Shelter Island. He had seven step-children, Jim McGayhey of Shelter Island, Gail Hamilton of Pikeville, Kentucky, Gary McGayhey of Shelter Island, Deborah Salazar of Shelter Island, Don McGayhey of Lakewood Ranch, Fla., David McGayhey of Shelter Island, and Patricia Mitchell of S. Setauket, New York. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Georgia Meyers, Ryan Seeley, Dan Seeley, Jae Chang, Erin Dickerson, Keith Dickerson, as well as 10 step-grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to either the American Legion Mitchell Post 281 or the Shelter Island Fire Department.

Viewing is scheduled between 3 and 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9 at the Shelter Island Funeral Home. Burial will be at the Emily French Memorial Cemetery on Shelter Island Saturday at 11 a.m.