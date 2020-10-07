(Credit: Reporter file photo)

The Great Give Back is underway at the Shelter Island Public Library: Pick up instructions at the library or check the Facebook and Instagram pages for instruction on turning old t-shirts into dog toys. They’ll be donated to animal shelters. If you don’t have old t-shirts, call Sara at the library (631-749-0042) and she’ll get you supplies. Peanut butter (xylitol-free and unopened) is also a welcome donation for the shelters. The program continues through Oct. 17.

For little ones, parents can pick up take and make kits for popsicle stick scarecrows on Saturday, Oct. 10. School age children can create their own pet ghosts on Friday, Oct. 9 with a take and make kit; they come complete with a small jar to house their new pet.

Teens can pick up take and make kits on Friday, Oct. 9 for spooky luminaries to decorate inside or outdoors.

To register for take and make projects, visit silibrary.org. Quantities are limited.