Shelter Island Library to host workshop on reinvention for women

Long Island author and consultant Deborah Burns will be presenting two online programs through the Shelter Island Public Library this month. The first is “Skirting the Rules: Reinvention for Women 50+” on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 11 a.m. The library describes this as a workshop in self-discovery and transformation to unleash potential. Attendees will take an assessment before the event and bring their results with them. Ms. Burns says they will gain tangible tools to understand themselves more deeply. The session includes an immersive game, collective discussion and more. For more information go to skirtingtherules.com

The second program is a Friday Night Dialogue: “Saturday’s Child: A Daughter’s Memoir” on Friday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. It’s Deborah Burns’ memoir of growing up with a beautiful and rule-breaking mother, Dorothy. Ms. Burns has described her mother as a red-haired beauty who skirted norms with style and flair. There was little room in her lifestyle for motherhood, so she turned Ms. Burns over to her spinster aunts to raise. “Saturday’s Child” tells the story of Deborah Burns’ unusual upbringing, and her quest, in midlife, to uncover the truth about her mother who, though charismatic, was full of secrets about her troubled past.

To register for either program, visit silibrary.org and scroll down to Calendar of Events. Be sure to register at least 30 minutes before the program to receive the link to attend. Please contact [email protected] with any questions.