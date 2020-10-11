An Island book club, open to people of all faiths, about building a better world

Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi Photo)

Tomorrow, Monday, the Better World Book Club will meet at 3 p.m. in Fellowship Hall of the SI Presbyterian Church. Sponsored by the Church’s Mission Team, the club welcomes folks from all religious and spiritual backgrounds to read and discuss selected books that deal with profound subjects especially meaningful to current world challenges. The club has been in existence since February of 2019, according to club member Marilynn Pysher, and they meet every several months for lively discussions facilitated by group leader Lynn Franklin. Attendees, male and female, come from all over the East End as well as Shelter Island. Since COVID, attendees are asked to bring their own chairs and mask up.

The title for Monday’s meeting, “Everyday Ubuntu, Living Better the African Way,” written by Mungi Ngomae, Archbishop Tutu’s granddaughter, gives examples and suggestions on how to overcome division and be stronger together. All are encouraged to attend Monday, Oct. 12 even if they haven’t yet read the book.

Some of the books that have been discussed at previous meetings are:

“Just Mercy: A story of Justice and Redemption” by Bryan Stevenson, founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative, a legal practice dedicated to defending people on death row.

“The Book of Joy: Lasting Happiness in a Changing World” by His Holiness the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

“Second Mountain: The Quest for a Moral Life” by David Brooks.

“White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism” by Robin Diangelo.