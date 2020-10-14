Shelter Island sports teams honored for academic achievement last school year

From left, Junior Nicholas Mamisashvili, sophomore Pacey Cronin and junior Theo Olinkiewicz work as a pack to take down Pierson’s #4 and #5 runners to seal the boy’s victory. (Todd Gulluscio photo)

For the fifth successive year, Shelter Island School has been recognized as a Scholar-Athlete School of Distinction.

Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. presented the award last week.

The honor was bestowed on only 57 New York schools by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association.

This is a tribute to the scholar athletes, their coaches, teachers and parents, all of whom have contributed to assuring that the students excel on the courts and playing fields while maintaining high standards in their classrooms, Director of Athletics, Physical Education, Health, Wellness and Personnel Todd Gulluscio said.

For school athletes to earn the award, 100% of them must maintain at least a 90% grade point average.

The 2020 award to Shelter Island athletes reflects a season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. It therefore covers the fall 2019 season and the winter of 2020. That includes seven teams that participated in interscholastic athletics — boys and girls indoor track, boys and girls cross country, boys golf, girls volleyball and boys basketball.

“It’s a team effort,” Mr. Gulluscio said, referring to all who played, studied or encouraged the athletes to excel in both classrooms and various sports.

High school sports have been suspended during the current semester, making it a difficult time for both students and their athletic director, Mr. Gulluscio said.

To fill the void, he has been involving them in various virtual programs and hopes to be able to resume sports activities in January.