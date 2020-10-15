Shelter Island Library open, but with limits

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Shelter Island Library has been operating most of its programs virtually, but still providing materials to check out.

Despite the reopening, access must still be limited to comply with regulations to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Now appointments are no longer required, but only five people will be allowed on each floor at a time. That means you may have to wait outside until someone leaves. You will be asked to sign in upon entering the building.

Visitors are being asked to spend no more that 45 minutes at a time inside the building and must wear masks and maintain social distancing.

People should enter the building on the level they wish to visit. Hand sanitizers will be available and should be used upon entry.

Bathrooms won’t be accessible to the public.

Anyone with questions can call the library at 631-749-0042.