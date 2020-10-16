Masks offer unique looks: Stay safe and show your style

Cornucopia masks and neck gaiter from Bliss’ Department Store. (courtesy photo)

The arrival of COVID on the Island earlier this year was painful and frightening, but Islanders took precautions to heart and have been hailed by Town leaders for effectively containing the outbreak thus far. The sight of people wearing masks quickly became common, in IGA, the Pharmacy, post offices and other public spots. School has reopened in person and children and teachers are all following the protocols. There’s a new experience when you pass someone who looks familiar, and you have to double back when you realize you know the person behind that mask.

While keeping safe, Islanders have plenty of options when it comes to masks that suit their styles.

Vanessa Gordon, CEO and Publisher of East End Taste Magazine , has introduced a line of handmade and hand embroidered masks for adults and children. KiDS NEED MoRE, a Long Island based charity for children battling cancer and other life threatening illnesses, will be the beneficiary of 20% of the sales of the masks. Until last year, KiDS NEED MoRE hosted a summer camp for these children on Shelter Island. The COVID pandemic forced the cancellation of the camp this summer.

The East End masks feature “The Hamptons,” “North Fork” and “Proud Local” as options. The fabric for the lightweight children’s masks offer whimsical designs such as ice cream cones, unicorns and puppies. For more information or to order masks, visit eastendtastemagazine.com.

The Shelter Island Historical Society has also introduced a new mask, for sale at its Havens store (online or by appointment). The mask sports the popular Kelly Carmody painting of the Havens Farmers Market; the design was also printed on tote bags that came in handy during the Saturday Farmers Markets, which came to a close last weekend.

Islanders can find many more options to sport their personal style while staying safe. Cornucopia, open every day, has a wide assortment of handmade masks in designs that range from dragonflies to John Deere tractors. And the classic nautical map of Shelter Island adorns masks and gaiters available from Bliss’ Department Store.