Flu shots at the library: Appointments available Monday, Oct. 19

A patient receiving a vaccination against influenza. (Credit: Reporter File Photo)

The Shelter Island Public Library will be working with Nurse Mary Kanarvogel and representatives from Rite Aid to administer flu shots from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday.

You will be required to complete forms prior to getting your shot.

You may also request the flu plus pneumonia shot. Please specify which shots you would like when you schedule your appointment.

The cost of the shot may vary according to your insurance coverage.

To obtain the forms and for more information, please contact Mary Kanarvogel at [email protected]