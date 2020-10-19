Driver arrested after traffic stop

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

On Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m., subsequent to a vehicle and traffic stop for failure to stop at a stop sign and failure to keep right on North Ferry Road, Patrick John Dempsey, 23, of Patchogue, was arrested for driving while ability impaired by drugs.

The defendant was processed, released on an appearance ticket and directed to appear in Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date.