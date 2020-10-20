Fire District proposes not to go above tax cap

Shelter Island Center Firehouse. (Credit: Reporter file photo)

Shelter Island Fire District commissioners will meet for a public hearing this evening at 6:30 at the Center Firehouse to outline the next budget proposal that does not pierce the state-imposed 2% tax cap.

The commissioners are proposing a spending plan of $954,389 of which $914,589 is to be raised from taxpayers.

The balance will come from interest and other income.

What the proposed budget means to property owners is:

• A home owner whose property is valued at $840,0000 — the median value on the Island — would receive a bill for $212.55 as compared with $209.49 paid to support the current spending.

A home owner with property valued at $1.5 million would pay $379.56 as compared with $374.09 paid to support current spending.